Ad Infinitum's Beautiful Evil Things comes to The Dukes, Lancaster. Picture by Camilla Adams.

A fierce, funny look at the alternative stories of the villainised women in Greek mythology comes to the Dukes, Lancaster on June 11 and 12.

Told through the eyes of Medusa as she watches the battle of Troy, Beautiful Evil Things takes a look at the alternative stories of the most notorious women in Greek mythology in a new

show co-created and performed by long-term collaborator Deborah Pugh.

A bodiless head on the goddess Athena’s shield, the snake-haired Medusa watches over the battle, focusing on queens and prophets whose stories have been cast in the worst possible light.

Casting Medusa as an archivist setting the record straight, history is retold with full nuance and colour as seen through a female gaze, and through the most powerful gaze in mythology.

Told with the same high-energy physical storytelling as Ad Infinitum’s award-winning one-man Odyssey, their one-woman race through mythology is a fierce, funny take on female

stories throughout history that have been forgotten, distorted or erased.