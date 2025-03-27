A Century of Swing brings sounds of best jazz clubs to Lancaster Grand

Following the largest-ever national tour of their festive 30-piece orchestra show (Swing Into Christmas), Down for the Count are back on the road with an exuberant celebration of vintage music.

A Century of Swing will be bringing the sounds and vibes of the nation’s best jazz clubs to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 23.

In this set, refreshed for 2025, the 10-piece Down for the Count All-Stars take audiences on a journey through the music of the big bands.

Described as “one helluva celebration of vintage music” by TimeOut London, the show is testament to the band’s commitment to plough their own furrow by rejuvenating old classics

A Century of Swing are performing at Lancaster Grand.

from the Great American Songbook in their own inimitable style.

Audiences can expect to hear instrumentals from the likes of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Glenn Miller, vocal classics from singers such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat

‘King’ Cole, plus new arrangements of Great American Songbook classics penned by members of the band.

Musical director Mike Paul-Smith said: “Every show is different, as we want people to leave the theatre feeling energised and inspired to go and find out more about the swing and jazz

music which we love in Down for the Count.”

The new tour also sees the musicians delve deeper into the history and origin of swing music.

With some dates already sold out or close to selling out, audiences should get booking quickly to catch this one-of-a-kind live experience while they can!

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/down-for-the-count-presents-a-century-of-swing/ for tickets or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.