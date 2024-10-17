A camp, chaotic, and immersive dining experience theatre show comes to Lancaster for Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In collaboration with Merchants 1688, Lancaster’s The Dukes theatre brings The Night of The Werewolves Live, a deliciously camp, chaotic, and immersive dining experience theatre show that’ll leave you screaming with laughter—and maybe a touch of terror.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented to you and created by the award-winning Hull-based theatre company Silent Uproar, you will spend the evening figuring out who among your fellow diners is secretly a bloodthirsty werewolf—talk about a killer party!

With words by the critically acclaimed Olivia Hirst and directed by Alex Mitchell, props and visuals designed by incredible realist visual artist Ian Hinley designed, and sound designed by internationally known producer and composer Eddi Pickard, this show is an immersive and riotous mix of ghoulish humour, suspense, and outrageous fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is inspired by the BBC’s ‘The Traitors’ and cult-classic games such as Werewolves and Mafia, with a fabulous dash of glam horror. The show is set in a cursed 16th-century village where werewolves hide among the innocent. The audience will either work together—or betray each other—to uncover the truth before the werewolves claim their next victim. Expect riotous laughter, strategic plotting, and unexpected twists as each performance becomes a thrilling, unpredictable game.

The Night of The Werewolves Live takes place at Merchants 1688 in Lancaster in conjunction with The Dukes theatre.

With an 18+ age restriction, this event has strong language, audience interaction, and a risque nature. There are themes and discussions of murder, even though it is done as a gothic comedy.

The Night of The Werewolves Live takes place at Merchants 1688, Lancaster on October 24, at 5pm and 8.30pm.

For tickets call 01524 598500.