99 reasons to head to Lancaster Music Co-op fundraiser
That is the promise of headliners The 99 Degree, a Manchester band known for their energetic packed-out shows and lauded slots supporting alternative scene touchstones including The Fall, King Khan & BBQ and The Shivas.
The band, with their raucous, gang-style, sing-along vocals, have been labelled ‘black surf’, drawing comparisons with everyone from Fat White Family and The Growler, to The Cramps and Black Lips.
But their style remains defiantly one of their own, and they are back this year with new songs.
The 99 Degree will be supported by two other exciting acts from 7.30pm this Friday, May 31, as the music co-op, homeless since 2018, fundraises to fit out its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street.
Second on the line-up are Lancaster-based Varicose Veins, billed as queer post-punk new-wave wonders.
The band, who have connections with More Music, are also involved in promoting gigs as part of the Queer by Gum collective who run LGBTQ+ events around the city.
Opening proceedings are Dead Sheep, a four-piece band aged 14-16 creating original music.
The band formed in September 2023 during a ‘Girls Can’ music workshop at More Music in Morecambe which was funded by the Arts Council to help support more females in the music industry.
They penned their first song that weekend and haven’t looked back since.
The band, who performed at last year’s Lancaster Music Festival use rhythm, techniques and alternative sounds to create music with no boundaries.
Think indie grunge and pop rock, with electronica, synth and guitars, and throw in a few punk reggae beats and you are in the right ballpark. Influences include David Bowie, Muse, Kiss, Pink Floyd and Foo Fighters.
Co-op director, Derek Meins, said: “Our monthly music nights offer a dizzying roster of local and regional musical talent, and this week’s is no exception.
“Although entry is free – really quite something when you consider the impressive line-up – these nights are also a great opportunity to support the incredible community facility that is Lancaster Music Co-op.
“As ever, we will have co-op merch and donation points available as we continue to fundraise with the aim of reopening later this year.”
The music co-op building has been undergoing major structural repairs, spearheaded by Carnforth-based Duckett Building Services and funded by £1.2m from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.
The council, as building owners, had deemed the premises unsafe, but it now has a long-term lease, with repairs to the roof and exterior almost complete and the interior rooms now taking shape.
This Friday's music showcase takes place in the upstairs room at The Pub on China Street, Lancaster.
You can donate to the co-op at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop
