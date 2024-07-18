Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 94-year-old is setting his sights on becoming the oldest person to take on the world’s fastest zip wire – all in aid of a Lancaster charity.

Committed St John’s Hospice fundraiser, David Aris, will this month make the journey to Zip World Velocity at Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales.

Velocity is said to be the fastest zip line in the world with possible speeds of up to and over 100 mph and it’s also the longest in Europe at 1.5km.

David will take on the challenge to raise funds so that more people can have the care his late wife June received from the hospice.

"Since I've hit 90, I've done two skydives and a cycling challenge,” said David. “I'm nearly 95 now so my doctor says I need to slow down a bit on a few things, yet I like the thrill and excitement of a big challenge. This zip wire experience has been approved for me by my doctor so I'm going for it!

"I'm in the midst of my preparation – the tickets are bought, I'm sorting out the right clothes to wear underneath the gear as it'll be a bit nippy up there and now I'm planning the route to drive down with my friend."

At almost 95, David says he has to be realistic and accept that this may be his last physical challenge. With this mind, he is determined to make it a very successful fundraiser.

David said: "I've even joined the digital age and have an online JustGiving page so if you could sponsor me to do this it would mean a lot to me and help the hospice continue to give the care they gave to June to many others."

Lisa Morgan, community fundraiser, added: "David's energy and commitment to fundraising is simply incredible. He's taken on challenges and supported others to do theirs.

"When his wife June was cared for by St John's he was struck by the fact that St John's Hospice is a charity that needs to fundraise 365 days a year to provide 365 days a year of care. His love of June and his loyalty to St John's will never leave him and we're doing all we can to support him with this amazing challenge."

Support David at http://www.sjhospice.org.uk/david