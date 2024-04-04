90-year-old Morecambe drummer joins Joanna Lumley as a pin-up for £4 beauty cream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But it’s not just her new-found love of knocking out a beat that’s helped Barbara roll back the years.

Barbara swears by an active lifestyle and a pot of Astral Moisturiser that costs less than a fiver.

Barbara likes to wear her red cowgirl hat and leather jacket when she plays gigs in Morecambe pubs with groups such as the D'Ukes of Lancaster Ukulele Band and Garstang Ukulele Group. She says she likes to ‘channel my inner Ringo Starr’.

Barbara McInnis from Morecambe is delighted to become a pin-up for beauty cream Astral.

Her recipe for looking three decades younger comes down to moderation in most things, being curious, ‘keeping a twinkle in the eye’ and sleep... but not before applying the Astral.

Astral’s new nonagenarian pin-up joins celebrities like Joanna Lumley who looks amazing at 77 and credits Astral for minimising the appearance of wrinkles. Like Barbara, Joanna has used the same moisturiser for years and swears by the multipurpose benefits.

A 200ml tub costs just £4 on Amazon and scores an average star rating of 4.7 with users saying it keeps their skin ‘wrinkle-free’ and makes them ‘look younger’.

Amanda Holden, 53 and Kate Beckinsale, 50, also use Astral which is being hailed as a ‘must-have’ for fans of expensive designer skincare products.