87 drivers reported for driving on closed lanes after multi-vehicle collision on M6 northbound
Police were called to a multi-vehicle RTC on the M6 northbound at junction 31 on October 26 with reports of a person trapped.
Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance all attended and six people were treated for minor injuries.
Lancs Road Police said additional police resources were required due to a small minority of motorists breaching the Red X’s in lanes 3 and 4, putting the lives of emergency services and the public at risk.
They said: “87 vehicles were caught and the drivers will be reported.”
