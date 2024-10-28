87 drivers reported for driving on closed lanes after multi-vehicle collision on M6 northbound

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
87 drivers were reported after being caught driving in closed lanes on the motorway after an accident on the M6 northbound.

Police were called to a multi-vehicle RTC on the M6 northbound at junction 31 on October 26 with reports of a person trapped.

Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance all attended and six people were treated for minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Road Police said additional police resources were required due to a small minority of motorists breaching the Red X’s in lanes 3 and 4, putting the lives of emergency services and the public at risk.

87 drivers were reported for driving on closed lanes after an accident on the M6 northbound.87 drivers were reported for driving on closed lanes after an accident on the M6 northbound.
87 drivers were reported for driving on closed lanes after an accident on the M6 northbound.

They said: “87 vehicles were caught and the drivers will be reported.”

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on Twitter X: “This evening officers from Team 3 attended a multi-vehicle RTC on the M6 northbound at J31 with reports of a person trapped. Police

@LancashireFRS @NationalHways @NWAmbulance all attended and 6 people were treated with minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Additional Police resources were required due to a small minority of motorists breaching the Red X’s in lanes 3 and 4, putting the lives of emergency services and the public at risk.

“87 vehicles were caught and the drivers will be reported.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice