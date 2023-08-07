85-year-old woman taken to hospital after falling in village road near Morecambe
Off duty firemen came across a pensioner who had fallen in the road in Bolton-le-Sands.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Police said traffic was stopped from both directions on Main Road in Bolton-le-Sands whilst the 85-year-old woman was treated.
The fire service and an ambulance were also at the scene around 3pm on Saturday.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.