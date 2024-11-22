8 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to be aware of over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Here are the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in November and December. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Bridge Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: December 9, 2024 - January 8, 2025. Photo: Google
3. Granville Road, Heysham
What: Road closure. Why: Repair and maintenance works. When: December 2 - December 11. Photo: Google
4. Main Street, Overton
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: November 25. Photo: Google
