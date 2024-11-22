8 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to be aware of over next few weeks

Eight road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in November and December.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Here are the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in November and December. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: December 9, 2024 - January 8, 2025.

2. Bridge Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: December 9, 2024 - January 8, 2025. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: Repair and maintenance works. When: December 2 - December 11.

3. Granville Road, Heysham

What: Road closure. Why: Repair and maintenance works. When: December 2 - December 11. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: November 25.

4. Main Street, Overton

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: November 25. Photo: Google

