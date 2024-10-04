8 Lancaster and Carnforth road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:00 GMT
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Carnforth district in October.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 8 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in October. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

What: Road closure. Why: Bridge maintenance repairs. When: Until February 28, 2025 but road closure can be lifted from October 2 until December 9.

2. Netherbeck, Carnforth

What: Road closure. Why: Bridge maintenance repairs. When: Until February 28, 2025 but road closure can be lifted from October 2 until December 9. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: Until October 15.

3. Back Lane, Nether Kellet

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: Until October 15. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until October 6.

4. Aughton Brow, Halton

What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until October 6. Photo: Google Street View

