8 Lancaster and Carnforth road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 8 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in October.
2. Netherbeck, Carnforth
What: Road closure. Why: Bridge maintenance repairs. When: Until February 28, 2025 but road closure can be lifted from October 2 until December 9.
3. Back Lane, Nether Kellet
What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: Until October 15.
4. Aughton Brow, Halton
What: Road closure. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Until October 6.
