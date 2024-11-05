8 best date night restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe according to OpenTable

Lancaster and Morecambe offer a big variety of great spots for a memorable date night. Whether you're looking for fine dining, relaxed bistros or something with a unique vibe, there is something to suit all tastes.
These eight eateries are the best date night restaurants in the district according to OpenTable restaurant reservation service.
1. The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster,
This cosy, modern bar and restaurant in the heart of Lancaster has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on OpenTable. Photo: The Cornerhouse
2. Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant, Church Street, Lancaster
An independent bar and restaurant serving hand-crafted cocktails and street food tapas. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: Cappuvino
3. Vista Italian Soul Bar & Kitchen, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Offers authentic Italian food served in a restaurant with a stunning sea view. Rated 4 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: Vista
4. The Royal, Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands
A vibrant gastropub in Bolton-le-Sands with a roaring fire for the winter. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: The Royal