8 best date night restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe according to OpenTable

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 16:22 BST
If you like a date night, darker evenings lend themselves to a meal and drink in a cosy venue with maybe an open fire too.

Lancaster and Morecambe offer a big variety of great spots for a memorable date night. Whether you're looking for fine dining, relaxed bistros or something with a unique vibe, there is something to suit all tastes.

These eight eateries are the best date night restaurants in the district according to OpenTable restaurant reservation service.

This cosy, modern bar and restaurant in the heart of Lancaster has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on OpenTable.

1. The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster,

This cosy, modern bar and restaurant in the heart of Lancaster has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on OpenTable. Photo: The Cornerhouse

Photo Sales
An independent bar and restaurant serving hand-crafted cocktails and street food tapas. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on OpenTable.

2. Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant, Church Street, Lancaster

An independent bar and restaurant serving hand-crafted cocktails and street food tapas. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: Cappuvino

Photo Sales
Offers authentic Italian food served in a restaurant with a stunning sea view. Rated 4 out of 5 on OpenTable.

3. Vista Italian Soul Bar & Kitchen, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Offers authentic Italian food served in a restaurant with a stunning sea view. Rated 4 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: Vista

Photo Sales
A vibrant gastropub in Bolton-le-Sands with a roaring fire for the winter. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on OpenTable.

4. The Royal, Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands

A vibrant gastropub in Bolton-le-Sands with a roaring fire for the winter. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on OpenTable. Photo: The Royal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice