60 independent shops in Morecambe and Lancaster recommended by readers as a great place to go Christmas gift shopping
We posed this question earlier this week on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a massive response.
The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies.
So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here’s a list – in no particular order – of all the places mentioned by our readers.
Lancaster
Northern Yarn wool shop, Kings Arcade, 9 Middle Street
Down to Earth jewellery store, 12-14 Sir Simons Arcade
Viva Interiors home interiors, 12a Dalton Square
Penny Street Collectables contemporary and vintage shop, 74 Penny Street
Arteria with Gallery 23 gift shop and art gallery, 23 Brock Street
Expressions gift shop and body piercing studio, Marketgate Shopping Centre, 13-15 Market Street
Expressions of Lancaster Katie Loxton and Joma Jewellery shop, 18 Sir Simon’s Arcade
Tinbox Angel leather handbags and goods, The Covered Yard, King Street
The Exchange Lancaster designer agency, 53 King Street
Miss Frog ‘novelty, nerdy and anime’ products, Marketgate, 6 James Street
The Northern Dye House clothing shop, upstairs at Miss Frog, Marketgate, 6 James Street
Joseph+Co premium menswear and ladies clothing, 54 North Road
Assembly Rooms Emporium indoor market selling vintage clothes, jewellery, gifts and cards, King Street
Silver Tree jewellery, 67 Penny Street
Meet the Makers handmade gifts, next door to the M&S food hall in Marketgate shopping centre
Firth’s Jewellers, 12-14 Gage Street
Hester’s Haberdashery and Wool, 7 Gage Street
Ethel and Em yarn shop, 24 New Street
Forty Five Records record shop, Unit 4, Kings Arcade, King Street
Room 12 women’s clothing boutique, 21 Dalton Square
Waterhouse menswear, womenswear, footwear and fashion accessories, 14 Brock Street
Dr Kruger men’s clothes shop, 58 North Road
Banks Lyon Shoes, 42-44 Church Street
Banks Lyon Jewellers, 36-40 Church Street
Love Lily Floral Designs florist, 124 Ullswater Road
Hanging Basket florist, 3 Brock Street
The Runners Centre sportswear specialist, 10 Kings Arcade
Cunningham Jewellers, 2-4 Damside Street
Renes Fashion designer ladies’ clothes shop, Russell Mews, 23-25 Common Garden Street
Lancaster Bed Company bed shop, 97 Penny Street
Single Step food co-operative, 78A Penny Street
Fabrix fabric shop, 26 New Street
Analog stationery shop, 16 New Street
Stable End Curios jewellers, 11 Ffrances Passage
Russell's Celebration Cakes cake shop, 63 Penny Street
Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar, Stonewell
Lune Valley Home & Garden Florist, 7 Gordon Terrace, Bowerham Road
Kitty Brown Boutique women's fashion and footwear store, 2 Ashtrees Way, Carnforth
Morecambe
Same As It Never Was gift shop, 7A Euston Road
Ram Ceramics art studio, 1 Devonshire Road, West End
Bankmoor’s Gift gift shop, 33 Regent Road
The Vault trading card community/proprietor of trading cards and board games, 14 Victoria Street
Beach Bird gift shop, 240A Marine Road Central
Catweasel UK gift shop, 9 Victoria Street
VP Canine Hydrotherapy & Health Centre pet care store, Armadillo Storage, Northgate, White Lund Industrial Estate
Festival Market – more than 80 stalls selling an enormous selection of products – Marine Road Central
THE RE STORE gift shop, 33 Yorkshire Street West, West End
Selection of independent retailers – Princes Crescent, Bare
Mega Games games shop, 200a Marine Road Central
Bayside Emporium antique shop, Marine Road Central
Jigsaw Heaven hobby shop, 38a Pedder Street
Little Shop of Hobbies craft shop, 11-13 Pedder Street
RES Trials and Off-road, selection of Trials, Motocross and Enduro parts, clothing and accessories, 1 Lancashire Street, West End
Troutflies UK fishing shop, 221 Marine Rd West
John On Pedder Street, specialising in watch repairs, key cutting, pet ID tags, engraving, trophies and watches,18 Pedder Street
Wagtails pet shop, 73 Yorkshire St West, West End
Lees Games video game shop, 280 Marine Road Central
Eden Music, retail shop selling pre-loved vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, books and a range of vintage equipment, 2-4 Skipton Street
Heysham Golf Club Pro shop golfing gear, Trumacar Park, Heysham
Daisy’s Boutique handcrafted jewellery, Peel Avenue, Heysham