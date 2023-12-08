News you can trust since 1837
60 independent shops in Morecambe and Lancaster recommended by readers as a great place to go Christmas gift shopping

Which are your favourite independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for your Christmas gift shopping?
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
We posed this question earlier this week on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a massive response.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies.

So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here’s a list – in no particular order – of all the places mentioned by our readers.

Lancaster and Morecambe have many independent shops.Lancaster and Morecambe have many independent shops.
Lancaster

Northern Yarn wool shop, Kings Arcade, 9 Middle Street

Down to Earth jewellery store, 12-14 Sir Simons Arcade

Viva Interiors home interiors, 12a Dalton Square

Penny Street Collectables contemporary and vintage shop, 74 Penny Street

Arteria with Gallery 23 gift shop and art gallery, 23 Brock Street

Expressions gift shop and body piercing studio, Marketgate Shopping Centre, 13-15 Market Street

Expressions of Lancaster Katie Loxton and Joma Jewellery shop, 18 Sir Simon’s Arcade

Tinbox Angel leather handbags and goods, The Covered Yard, King Street

The Exchange Lancaster designer agency, 53 King Street

Miss Frog ‘novelty, nerdy and anime’ products, Marketgate, 6 James Street

The Northern Dye House clothing shop, upstairs at Miss Frog, Marketgate, 6 James Street

Joseph+Co premium menswear and ladies clothing, 54 North Road

Assembly Rooms Emporium indoor market selling vintage clothes, jewellery, gifts and cards, King Street

Silver Tree jewellery, 67 Penny Street

Meet the Makers handmade gifts, next door to the M&S food hall in Marketgate shopping centre

Firth’s Jewellers, 12-14 Gage Street

Hester’s Haberdashery and Wool, 7 Gage Street

Ethel and Em yarn shop, 24 New Street

Forty Five Records record shop, Unit 4, Kings Arcade, King Street

Room 12 women’s clothing boutique, 21 Dalton Square

Waterhouse menswear, womenswear, footwear and fashion accessories, 14 Brock Street

Dr Kruger men’s clothes shop, 58 North Road

Banks Lyon Shoes, 42-44 Church Street

Banks Lyon Jewellers, 36-40 Church Street

Love Lily Floral Designs florist, 124 Ullswater Road

Hanging Basket florist, 3 Brock Street

The Runners Centre sportswear specialist, 10 Kings Arcade

Cunningham Jewellers, 2-4 Damside Street

Renes Fashion designer ladies’ clothes shop, Russell Mews, 23-25 Common Garden Street

Lancaster Bed Company bed shop, 97 Penny Street

Single Step food co-operative, 78A Penny Street

Fabrix fabric shop, 26 New Street

Analog stationery shop, 16 New Street

Stable End Curios jewellers, 11 Ffrances Passage

Russell's Celebration Cakes cake shop, 63 Penny Street

Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar, Stonewell

Lune Valley Home & Garden Florist, 7 Gordon Terrace, Bowerham Road

Kitty Brown Boutique women's fashion and footwear store, 2 Ashtrees Way, Carnforth

Morecambe

Same As It Never Was gift shop, 7A Euston Road

Ram Ceramics art studio, 1 Devonshire Road, West End

Bankmoor’s Gift gift shop, 33 Regent Road

The Vault trading card community/proprietor of trading cards and board games, 14 Victoria Street

Beach Bird gift shop, 240A Marine Road Central

Catweasel UK gift shop, 9 Victoria Street

VP Canine Hydrotherapy & Health Centre pet care store, Armadillo Storage, Northgate, White Lund Industrial Estate

Festival Market – more than 80 stalls selling an enormous selection of products – Marine Road Central

THE RE STORE gift shop, 33 Yorkshire Street West, West End

Selection of independent retailers – Princes Crescent, Bare

Mega Games games shop, 200a Marine Road Central

Bayside Emporium antique shop, Marine Road Central

Jigsaw Heaven hobby shop, 38a Pedder Street

Little Shop of Hobbies craft shop, 11-13 Pedder Street

RES Trials and Off-road, selection of Trials, Motocross and Enduro parts, clothing and accessories, 1 Lancashire Street, West End

Troutflies UK fishing shop, 221 Marine Rd West

John On Pedder Street, specialising in watch repairs, key cutting, pet ID tags, engraving, trophies and watches,18 Pedder Street

Wagtails pet shop, 73 Yorkshire St West, West End

Lees Games video game shop, 280 Marine Road Central

Eden Music, retail shop selling pre-loved vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, books and a range of vintage equipment, 2-4 Skipton Street

Heysham Golf Club Pro shop golfing gear, Trumacar Park, Heysham

Daisy’s Boutique handcrafted jewellery, Peel Avenue, Heysham

