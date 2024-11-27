57 utterly adorable pictures of the 2024 new primary school starters across Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:37 BST
September was a big month for four and five-year-olds across the Lancaster district who started school for the first time.

To mark the important occasion, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor published our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.

Here you’ll find a gallery of the pictures we featured in our print editions.

Class 1, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham.

1. School Starters 2024

Class 1, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham. Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales
Class 2, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham.

2. School Starters 2024

Class 2, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham. Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales
West End Primary School, Morecambe.

3. School Starters 2024

West End Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales
Class REK, Westgate Primary School, Morecambe.

4. School Starters 2024

Class REK, Westgate Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice