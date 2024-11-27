57 utterly adorable pictures of the 2024 new primary school starters across Lancaster and Morecambe

To mark the important occasion, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor published our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.
Here you’ll find a gallery of the pictures we featured in our print editions.
1. School Starters 2024
Class 1, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham. Photo: B.Urbani
2. School Starters 2024
Class 2, Trumacar Community Primary School, Heysham. Photo: B.Urbani
3. School Starters 2024
West End Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: B.Urbani
4. School Starters 2024
Class REK, Westgate Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.