57 super pictures from our archives of pub staff and customers in Morecambe and Heysham

Some of the pictures are pretty old whilst others are more recent – but we think you’ll spot some familiar faces.
1. Pub memories
Rod Taylor (right) takes the helm at the Morecambe Hotel on Lord Street pictured with family members who together would run the pub, from left, Chris Morrow, Lydia and Alice Taylor, Ronnie May Winward, Amy, Elsie Jo and Daniel Winward, Karen and Rod Taylor. Photo: Rob Lock
2. Pub memories
Staff from the Dog and Partridge in Bare, relief managers Gareth Richards and Jo Yates, bar staff David Marsden and Cathryn Duckett, presented midwife sister Jill Crowe and nurse/midwife manager Bertha Martin with teddy bears supplied by the Hogshead pub company for use in the ante natal clinic at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: GARTH HAMER
3. Pub memories
Landlord of The Jester pub, Morecambe, Benny Wilson, takes a closer look at The Carling Premiership Trophy which was on show at the pub. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS
4. Pub memories
The Visitor advertisment director Debs Stuchbury presents the Pub of the Year award to Mick Dennison at the York Hotel, Morecambe. Photo: Nigel Slater
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.