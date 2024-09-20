57 super pictures from our archives of pub staff and customers in Morecambe and Heysham

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
Landlord, landladies, staff members and customers feature in this gallery of pictures taken in Morecambe and Heysham pubs.

Some of the pictures are pretty old whilst others are more recent – but we think you’ll spot some familiar faces.

Rod Taylor (right) takes the helm at the Morecambe Hotel on Lord Street pictured with family members who together would run the pub, from left, Chris Morrow, Lydia and Alice Taylor, Ronnie May Winward, Amy, Elsie Jo and Daniel Winward, Karen and Rod Taylor.

Staff from the Dog and Partridge in Bare, relief managers Gareth Richards and Jo Yates, bar staff David Marsden and Cathryn Duckett, presented midwife sister Jill Crowe and nurse/midwife manager Bertha Martin with teddy bears supplied by the Hogshead pub company for use in the ante natal clinic at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Landlord of The Jester pub, Morecambe, Benny Wilson, takes a closer look at The Carling Premiership Trophy which was on show at the pub.

The Visitor advertisment director Debs Stuchbury presents the Pub of the Year award to Mick Dennison at the York Hotel, Morecambe.

