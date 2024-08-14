57 dramatic pictures of Lancaster Footlights' productions from the 1920s through to the 2020s

Founded in the 1920s, over the years the group has evolved from solely an amateur theatre company to one which today hosts a wide range of both community and professional shows, while still producing its own theatrical performances.
The Footlights also bought Lancaster’s Grand theatre from ABC Cinemas in 1951.
Here we take a photographic look at some of the group’s performances with pictures dating from 1921 through to the 2020s.
1. Lancaster Footlights
Lancaster Footlights in 1984. Photo: Submit
2. Lancaster Footlights
Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Hilda Shuttleworth, found herself shocked by the the sight of two ugly sisters from Lancaster Footlights' pantomime, Cinderella, when she switched on Lancaster city centre Christmas lights. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY
3. Lancaster Footlights
Some members of the cast of The Railway Children. Photo: Submit
4. Lancaster Footlights
Hercule Poirot and Hastings seeking the help of a local coffee expert. Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.