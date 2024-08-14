57 dramatic pictures of Lancaster Footlights' productions from the 1920s through to the 2020s

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 09:27 BST
Lancaster Footlights amateur drama group has been treading the boards for more than a century.

Founded in the 1920s, over the years the group has evolved from solely an amateur theatre company to one which today hosts a wide range of both community and professional shows, while still producing its own theatrical performances.

The Footlights also bought Lancaster’s Grand theatre from ABC Cinemas in 1951.

Here we take a photographic look at some of the group’s performances with pictures dating from 1921 through to the 2020s.

Lancaster Footlights in 1984.

1. Lancaster Footlights

Lancaster Footlights in 1984. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Hilda Shuttleworth, found herself shocked by the the sight of two ugly sisters from Lancaster Footlights' pantomime, Cinderella, when she switched on Lancaster city centre Christmas lights.

2. Lancaster Footlights

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Hilda Shuttleworth, found herself shocked by the the sight of two ugly sisters from Lancaster Footlights' pantomime, Cinderella, when she switched on Lancaster city centre Christmas lights. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY

Photo Sales
Some members of the cast of The Railway Children.

3. Lancaster Footlights

Some members of the cast of The Railway Children. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Hercule Poirot and Hastings seeking the help of a local coffee expert.

4. Lancaster Footlights

Hercule Poirot and Hastings seeking the help of a local coffee expert. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.