56 pictures of amazing gigs at Lancaster Library through the years including Adele, Ellie Goulding and Frank Turner
During her Lancaster act, Adele borrowed a stool from the John O’Gaunt pub across the road and played four songs in total supporting Mr Hudson and the Library, who had appeared on Later with Jools Holland that week.
A total of 187 people were there on the night.
Adele was one of the many artists to perform at the library as part of the award winning Get It Loud in Libraries project.
The project, which started in 2005, enabled internationally acclaimed musicians such as Adele, Jessie J, Ellie Goulding, Florence and the Machine, Frank Turner and Alt J to perform in Lancaster.
The following 56 pictures from our archives capture many of those gigs plus a whole host of other artists who’ve graced the library stage.