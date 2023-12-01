56 pictures of amazing gigs at Lancaster Library through the years including Adele, Ellie Goulding and Frank Turner

Back in 2007, international singing superstar Adele took to the stage at Lancaster Library as a support act.

During her Lancaster act, Adele borrowed a stool from the John O’Gaunt pub across the road and played four songs in total supporting Mr Hudson and the Library, who had appeared on Later with Jools Holland that week.

A total of 187 people were there on the night.

Adele was one of the many artists to perform at the library as part of the award winning Get It Loud in Libraries project.

The project, which started in 2005, enabled internationally acclaimed musicians such as Adele, Jessie J, Ellie Goulding, Florence and the Machine, Frank Turner and Alt J to perform in Lancaster.

The following 56 pictures from our archives capture many of those gigs plus a whole host of other artists who’ve graced the library stage.

One of the library staff asked Adele outside if she was coming to the show, to which Adele replied, "Nah I'm playing." She entertained crowds with her performance of Hometown Glory.

2 . Music at the library Chart topping singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding playing a Get It Loud In Libraries gig at Lancaster Library. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . Music at the library Ellie Goulding during her performance at Lancaster Library. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

4 . Music at the library Diana Vickers, semi-finalist on The X Factor in 2008, in concert at Lancaster Library. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales