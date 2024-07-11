55-year-old homeless man banned from Morecambe town centre
Andrew Phimister, 55, of no fixed address, has been given the CBO as a result of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in and around the town centre area.
Phimister has been given the CBO at Lancaster Magistrates Court today (July 11 2024) with the following conditions:
*Prohibited from entering Morecambe Town Centre as bounded by Regent Road, Westgate and Broadway.
*Not to contact the police on the 999 or 101 unless genuine and immediate need for emergency police attendance.
PC Katie Foster said: "We welcome this order being granted.
“I hope this result gives the community and businesses of Morecambe a some reassurance. We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.”
Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his
priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “I want to strengthen Op Centurion to combat anti-social behaviour and make sure that this is a priority across
Lancashire, in ASB hotspots and beyond.
“Offenders must know crimes, even low-level ones, will be punished.
“I'm committed to supporting Lancashire Constabulary, and scrutinising decisions made to ensure the residents of Lancashire are getting the policing service they deserve.”