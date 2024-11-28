54 pictures bring back memories of some of Morecambe and Lancaster's faces of 2013

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:38 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:59 BST
These pictures show some of the faces who made the pages of the Lancaster Guardian in 2013.

They all featured in our Guardian People column which was a popular section of the paper each week.

In case you missed them: 46 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2012

Look back to the Lancaster and Morecambe faces of 2011 with these 57 photos from our archives

53 pictures take a look back to the Lancaster and Morecambe faces of 2010

37 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2009

Home Start Morecambe and Lancaster Easter party at the Trimpell Club. Pictured are Cassia Briggs and Laura, Brooke, Terry and Evie Dignam.

1. Faces of 2013

Home Start Morecambe and Lancaster Easter party at the Trimpell Club. Pictured are Cassia Briggs and Laura, Brooke, Terry and Evie Dignam. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Dr Caroline Gatrell, Joyce Armer, Pam Simon, Brenda Whiteman and Anne Dalton at the Mayor's Easter charity lunch.

2. Faces of 2013

Dr Caroline Gatrell, Joyce Armer, Pam Simon, Brenda Whiteman and Anne Dalton at the Mayor's Easter charity lunch. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Chelsea Quayle, Kate Shawcross and Pam Pickles.at a Unite with Business event at The Base, Lancaster University.

3. Faces of 2013

Chelsea Quayle, Kate Shawcross and Pam Pickles.at a Unite with Business event at The Base, Lancaster University. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
From left: Christine Kelly, Isabel Walker, Monica Placzek, Chris Pogson, Dorothy Loxam, Di Wood, Dorothy Brockbank and Lesley Ryan at the Beaumont Hospital Reunion.

4. Faces of 2103

From left: Christine Kelly, Isabel Walker, Monica Placzek, Chris Pogson, Dorothy Loxam, Di Wood, Dorothy Brockbank and Lesley Ryan at the Beaumont Hospital Reunion. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice