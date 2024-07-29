--
53 colourful pictures from Morecambe Pride festival

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:18 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:18 BST
A fantastic celebration of love and strength took place in Morecambe at the weekend – Morecambe Pride 2024.

This year’s theme, ‘#Things Can Only Get Better’, showcased the unbreakable spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Despite the dull weather lots of people joined the colourful pride parade from the Battery down Morecambe promenade.

They then enjoyed plenty of free entertainment, stalls, refreshments, and fairground rides.

D:Ream, the band behind the iconic song Things Can Only Get Better, were the headling gig at The Platform.

Morecambe Pride is organised by LGBT Out in the Bay (OITB), a charity dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in the Morecambe and Lancaster District.

Morecambe Pride 2024

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Morecambe Pride 2024

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Morecambe Pride 2024

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Morecambe Pride 2024

Photo: Joshua Brandwood

