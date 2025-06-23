-placeholder image
-

53 colourful pictures from Lancaster Pride festival 2025

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:54 BST
Thousands enjoyed the Pride festival which was held in Lancaster at the weekend.

The pride parade began at 11.30am at Sulyard Street and marched around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

Brightly coloured vehicles, a drumming band, and people dressed up in LGBTQ+ colours and carrying flags took part in the colourful parade.

There were many acts people could enjoy and also fringe and evening events at venues across the city.

LGB&T Out in the Bay organise and run Lancaster Pride UK as well as running and organising Morecambe Pride.

-

1. Lancaster Pride

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

2. Lancaster Pride

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

3. Lancaster Pride

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
-

4. Lancaster Pride

- Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:PrideLancasterLGBTQ+
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice