The pride parade began at 11.30am at Sulyard Street and marched around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.
Brightly coloured vehicles, a drumming band, and people dressed up in LGBTQ+ colours and carrying flags took part in the colourful parade.
There were many acts people could enjoy and also fringe and evening events at venues across the city.
LGB&T Out in the Bay organise and run Lancaster Pride UK as well as running and organising Morecambe Pride.
