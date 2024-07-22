Visitors were able to experience a Viking encampment and marvel at Vikings cooking outdoors over open fires and watch as women and girls spun wool into thread and ground grains for flour.

There were demonstrations of traditional Viking skills such as sewing, weaving, jewellery making, woodworking and leather work.

There was also a Viking parade through the village.

The highlight of the weekend was the battle renactment where Vikings with shields and weapons fought each other.

The organiser of Heysham Viking Festival said: “Well that’s another awesome festival over.

“Within two hours you would hardly know anything had happened on these fields this weekend, a testament not only to the Vikings who leave a clean site but to all our volunteers who tirelessly keep on top of cleaning all weekend and the traders who leave their areas immaculate.

“This weekend was the first full weekend since Covid-19 and it was good to be back.

"The team have all assumed individual roles and specialities and we will continue to make Heysham show better.

“The dedication of all the reenactment groups make this show special and I thank them all for attending this weekend.