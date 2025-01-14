500,000 half-price train tickets up for grabs for journeys across the North of England

Half a million tickets for train journeys across the North of England are up for grabs with 50% off the cost.

Northern trains has slashed the price of its select Advance Purchase tickets as part of a nationwide Rail Sale which starts today (January 14) and runs until Monday (January 20).

Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday January 19 and Monday March 31 this year, and are available from northernrailway.co.uk as well as ticket offices across the Northern network.

“The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network,” said Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern.

500,000 half-price train tickets are up for grabs.500,000 half-price train tickets are up for grabs.
The Rail Sale is one of the first national events to mark the start of Railway 200 – a year-long campaign to celebrate the 200th anniversary of rail travel in the UK.

For more information about Railway 200, you can visit railway200.co.uk

