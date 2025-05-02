50 retro pictures bring back fond memories of popular festivals in Morecambe over the years

Some of the festivals are still running today, but others only ran for a short time.

The Festival of Light and Water ran in Morecambe from 1996 until the mid-2000s and punters enjoyed water displays and fireworks as well as other entertainment.

The punk festival ran in many guises, with the Rebellion festival in Morecambe from 1997-2005 (with a two year gap), and the Wasted Festival in 2004 at The Dome in Morecambe.

The first punk festival was held in Morecambe in 1997 and an event was held in 2001 marking the 25th anniversary of punk and the 1976 hey-day of bands like The Sex Pistols.

In subsequent years the punk festival was held at Trimpell Sports and Social Club and in recent years morphed into the Nice ‘N’ Sleazy festival.

Mods were a familiar sight in Morecambe for the scooter festival in the 80s and 90s.

1989 to 1997 WOMAD weekender events were held in Morecambe so that the brand weren't accused of being "southern-centric".

Morecambe Country Kickback Festival ran between 1997 and 2015.

1 . Punk Festival Morecambe Punk Festival Morecambe - Neil and Tracy. Photo: Jason Bellinger Photo Sales

2 . Light and Water Festival Debbie Harry look-a-like, Bleach, perform some of Blondes top hits to a packed Morecambe Arena during the spectacular Light and Water Festival in 1998. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY Photo Sales

3 . Womad festival at Morecambe Joseph and Peter Wakefield from Morecambe show off their new look at the Womad festival at Morecambe in 1997. Photo: Darren Andrews Photo Sales

4 . Morecambe's Punk Festival Orpi Won Sorbos from Finland at Morecambe's Punk Festival in 1999. Photo: Mark Harrison Photo Sales