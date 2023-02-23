50 pictures looking back at popular festivals in Morecambe over the years

With the success of new Morecambe festival Baylight 23 here’s a look at past festivals in the town.

Some of the festivals are still running today, like the Kite Festival, but others only ran for a short time.

The Festival of Light and Water ran in Morecambe from 1996 until the mid-2000s and punters enjoyed water displays and fireworks as well as other entertainment.

The punk festival ran in many guises, with the Rebellion festival in Morecambe from 1997-2005 (with a two year gap), and the Wasted Festival in 2004 at The Dome in Morecambe.

The first punk festival was held in Morecambe in 1997 and an event was held in 2001 marking the 25th anniversary of punk and the 1976 hey-day of bands like The Sex Pistols.

In subsequent years the punk festival was held at Trimpell Sports and Social Club and in recent years morphed into the Nice ‘N’ Sleazy festival.

Mods were a familiar sight in Morecambe for the scooter festival in the 80s and 90s.

Morecambe Country Kickback Festival ran between 1997 and 2015.

1 . Light and Water Festival A massive crowd packs the Morecambe open air arena for the fantastic, Light and Water Festival in 1997. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY Photo Sales

2 . Light and Water festival, Morecambe. Members of the Viramundo band dance team performing at the Light and Water festival, Morecambe. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL Photo Sales

3 . Light and Water Festival, Morecambe. Members of the Viramundo band's dance team performing at the Light and Water Festival, Morecambe. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL Photo Sales

4 . Light and Water, Morecambe. The crowd enjoying the music and glorious weather at the festival of Light and Water, Morecambe in 1997. Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo Sales