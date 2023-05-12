50 pictures bringing back memories of Morecambe's Arndale Centre through the years

Morecambe’s Arndale Centre was built on the site of the former Royalty Theatre.

The centre first opened its doors to customers at 10am on Thursday May 25 1972.

A queue of about 100 people, shopping bags in hand, had formed at the main entrance, keen on snapping up opening-day bargains and meeting Morecambe & Wise who were there to open the Co-op.

The crowds were kept entertained by the Leyland Pipers.

The Arndale Centre was a joint venture between Town & City Properties Ltd and Morecambe & Heysham Borough Council, representatives of each being there on the day.

The new shopping centre was described then as offering a ‘spacious and attractive layout ...traffic-free shopping malls ... warm in winter and cool in summer ... friendly atmosphere and guaranteed protection against all kinds of weather ... wide selection of merchandise ... all under one roof ... even the man of your house will derive pleasure from what he may previously have thought to be a somewhat painful experience’ (!).

Many events and presentations have been held in the Arndale Centre and every year it would be lavishly decorated for Christmas.

Shops came and went over the years but the centre still has a core number of shops for food, toiletries and clothes.

Morecambe’s Arndale Centre has been owned by NewRiver REIT since 2014.

