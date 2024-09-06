50 more pictures of your children going back to school in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 11:11 BST
To mark back to school week, we asked you to share pictures of your children as they return to the classroom – and you didn’t disappoint.

We were inundated with hundreds of photos so thank you so much for sharing them with us and our readers.

Here we’ve put together a second photo gallery of 50 of your photos chosen at random.

Our apologies to those whose pictures we didn’t feature but there were just far too many for us to process them all.

You can see the first lot of photos here: Your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children going back to school

Kyla - Year 8, Kolby - Year 7, Luna - Year 5, Aneesha - Year 5, Kaci-Mai - Year 4 and Alana-Mai - Year 2.

1. Back to school

Kyla - Year 8, Kolby - Year 7, Luna - Year 5, Aneesha - Year 5, Kaci-Mai - Year 4 and Alana-Mai - Year 2. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Maisie going into Year 8, Gracie starting Year 2 and Freddie off to nursery.

2. Back to school

Maisie going into Year 8, Gracie starting Year 2 and Freddie off to nursery. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Starting Reception Class.

3. Back to school

Starting Reception Class. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Ella starting Year 5 and Archie starting in Reception.

4. Back to school

Ella starting Year 5 and Archie starting in Reception. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice