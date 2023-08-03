50 crimes reported at Kendal Calling festival including drugs offences, sexual assaults, assaults and thefts

The crime figures were released as this year’s Kendal Calling festival comes to an end.

Cumbria Police praised partnership working with partner agencies, festival organisers and emergency services, as well as the officers who policed the event.

There was an increase in drugs-related crime when compared to last year, however this is a result of the proactive approach to prevent illegal drugs entering the site and to keep people safe from harm.

Crowds at Kendal Calling at a past festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The work conducted to prevent drugs entering the site was complimented by the placing of a number of drugs amnesty bins, where those with illegal drugs were able to safely dispose of them.

The volume of non-drug-related crimes was lower than last year as the majority of festival-goers enjoyed a safe event.

A total of nine arrests were made over the course of the festival, which this year ran from Thursday – Sunday, with around 40,000 festival-goers in attendance.

As in previous years, this year’s event saw the Constabulary’s dog section scanning attendees for those in possession of drugs at the gates.

Officers and police dogs worked on site from Monday July 24 until Sunday July 30, to conduct pro-active drug searches.

There were 50 crimes reported to have occurred onsite at Kendal Calling and these included drugs offences, sexual assaults, assaults, and thefts.

All victims were offered safeguarding and support.

Any crimes identified are being investigated.

Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said: “The priority of all our officers is keeping people safe from harm and our collaboration with the festival organisers, on-site security and other agencies has allowed us to do this effectively.

“Unfortunately, there were some serious crimes committed, and our specialist detectives are now working hard to investigate these and provide support to the victims.