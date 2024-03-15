Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Persona Homes is delivering 49 homes in total across two sites, with six homes in Halton and 43 homes in Carnforth over three phases.

The three-bedroom homes will be available with shared ownership providing affordable housing in the area.

In Carnforth, Riverside Place has been developed with all residents in mind, from new families wanting to stay well-connected to older residents looking to take advantage of the natural surroundings.

The first phase in Carnforth will see 25 new affordable three-bedroom homes delivered.

At Bowland Fold in Halton, the new homes come equipped with garages and integrated Hive heating systems as standard.

Lee Coan, Sales Manager at Persona Homes said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing these homes to the people of Lancashire.