49 fantastic old Morecambe Football Club fan pictures including the last ever game played at Christie Park
Morecambe FC fans are renowned for being a loyal bunch who stick with their team through thick and thin.
By Debbie Butler
21 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 4:52pm
And although the Shrimps have had their ups and downs over the decades, the fans have stayed firm.
A trawl though our archives has unearthed 49 fantastic pictures of fans supporting the team through the years.
There are hundreds of faces in our selection so you might just spot yourself or someone you know.
