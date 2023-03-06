News you can trust since 1837
49 fantastic old Morecambe Football Club fan pictures including the last ever game played at Christie Park

Morecambe FC fans are renowned for being a loyal bunch who stick with their team through thick and thin.

By Debbie Butler
21 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 4:52pm

And although the Shrimps have had their ups and downs over the decades, the fans have stayed firm.

A trawl though our archives has unearthed 49 fantastic pictures of fans supporting the team through the years.

There are hundreds of faces in our selection so you might just spot yourself or someone you know.

Morecambe FC fans

Morecambe v Barnet. The first game as a Football League club for the Shrimps.



Morecambe FC fans

Grays Athletic v Morecambe. The King was alive and well, and supporting the Shrimps. Well it was actually Mick Dennison, former landlord at The York Hotel, who now lives in Spain but remains a Shrimps supporter.



Morecambe FC fans

Morecambe fans celebrate at Wolverhampton after an amazing Carling Cup triumph.



Morecambe FC fans

Brentford v Morecambe. Proud but disappointed Morecambe fans applaud The Shrimps at the final whistle.



