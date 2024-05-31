48 pictures take you back to school days in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2009

Our pictures show it was a busy year for primary and secondary schools, with plenty of events to photograph.
Take a look and see if you recognise yourself or anyone else you know in our picture gallery.
1. Schools in 2009
Morecambe High School pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production 'Morecambe Goes To Wembley', at The Grand Theatre. Photo: Steve Pendrill
2. Schools in 2009
Pupils from Central Lancaster High school present a cheque for £1000 to CancerCare fundraisers Angie Kay and Nicki Hearne. Photo: Jason Bellinger
3. Schools in 2009
Youngsters at the Lancaster City Council Cultural Services Summer Playscheme held at Skerton High School. Photo: Darren Andrews
4. Schools in 2009
Year seven pupils at Carnforth High School, including form rep Chris Harling (front), spent time outdoors in the school grounds planting daffodil bulbs, with tools provided by Bardon Aggregates and Homebase. Photo: Steve Pendrill