48 pictures take you back to school days in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2009

By Debbie Butler
Published 31st May 2024, 16:23 BST
A look through our photo archives proved there was no shortage of photos of school life throughout the Lancaster and Morecambe district in 2009.

Our pictures show it was a busy year for primary and secondary schools, with plenty of events to photograph.

Take a look and see if you recognise yourself or anyone else you know in our picture gallery.

Morecambe High School pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production 'Morecambe Goes To Wembley', at The Grand Theatre.

1. Schools in 2009

Morecambe High School pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production 'Morecambe Goes To Wembley', at The Grand Theatre. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Pupils from Central Lancaster High school present a cheque for £1000 to CancerCare fundraisers Angie Kay and Nicki Hearne.

2. Schools in 2009

Pupils from Central Lancaster High school present a cheque for £1000 to CancerCare fundraisers Angie Kay and Nicki Hearne. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Youngsters at the Lancaster City Council Cultural Services Summer Playscheme held at Skerton High School.

3. Schools in 2009

Youngsters at the Lancaster City Council Cultural Services Summer Playscheme held at Skerton High School. Photo: Darren Andrews

Year seven pupils at Carnforth High School, including form rep Chris Harling (front), spent time outdoors in the school grounds planting daffodil bulbs, with tools provided by Bardon Aggregates and Homebase.

4. Schools in 2009

Year seven pupils at Carnforth High School, including form rep Chris Harling (front), spent time outdoors in the school grounds planting daffodil bulbs, with tools provided by Bardon Aggregates and Homebase. Photo: Steve Pendrill

