48 pictures take you back to school days in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2009

A look through our photo archives proved there was no shortage of photos of school life throughout the Lancaster and Morecambe district in 2009.
Our pictures show it was a busy year for primary and secondary schools, with plenty of events to photograph.
Take a look and see if you recognise yourself or anyone else you know in our picture gallery.
1. Schools in 2009
Year 8 and 9 pupils from Central Lancaster High School performing the Jai Ho Indian dance in celebration of the international Day of Dance and to celebrate the school's performing and visual arts status. The dance was choreographed by Victoria Hubbard and the pupils performed outside the Ashton Memorial.
Photo: Garth Hamer
2. Schools in 2009
Year seven pupils at Carnforth High School, including form rep Chris Harling (front), spent time outdoors in the school grounds planting daffodil bulbs, with tools provided by Bardon Aggregates and Homebase.
Photo: Steve Pendrill
3. Schools in 2009
Pupils from Central Lancaster High school present a cheque for £1000 to CancerCare fundraisers Angie Kay and Nicki Hearne.
Photo: Jason Bellinger
4. Schools in 2009
Youngsters at the Lancaster City Council Cultural Services Summer Playscheme held at Skerton High School.
Photo: Darren Andrews