News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
3 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
4 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
23 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

48 pictures from when soon-to-be crowned King Charles III visited Morecambe

The King of the UK stopped off for an ice cream when he paid a visit to the seaside in Morecambe less than a year ago.

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st May 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:55 BST

The then Prince of Wales enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop on the promenade.

Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said at the time: “It is massively exciting.”

Her father Paolo added: “This cafe was opened in 1939, the week before the Second World War, by my grandfather.”

Here’s a round up of our pictures from the King’s grand day out at the seaside last July ahead of his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6).

Prince Charles greets school children on Morecambe prom.

1. Royal visit

Prince Charles greets school children on Morecambe prom. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Prince Charles in Morecambe.

2. Royal visit

Prince Charles in Morecambe. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Charles enjoying a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe.

3. Royal visit

Charles enjoying a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
A packed promenade for Prince Charles' visit.

4. Royal visit

A packed promenade for Prince Charles' visit. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Charles IIIMorecambePrince of WalesWestminster AbbeyLondon