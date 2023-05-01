48 pictures from when soon-to-be crowned King Charles III visited Morecambe
The King of the UK stopped off for an ice cream when he paid a visit to the seaside in Morecambe less than a year ago.
The then Prince of Wales enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop on the promenade.
Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said at the time: “It is massively exciting.”
Her father Paolo added: “This cafe was opened in 1939, the week before the Second World War, by my grandfather.”
Here’s a round up of our pictures from the King’s grand day out at the seaside last July ahead of his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6).