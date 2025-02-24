47 colourful pictures from weekend's spectacular Morecambe Baylight 2025 festival

Taking place on February 21 and 22, Baylight ’25 brought together thousands of visitors who were treated to a spectacular celebration of art, light, and sound – an event that continues to grow

year on year.

David Waddington, Chair of Morecambe BID, expressed his pride in this year’s achievements, saying: “I would like to congratulate the Baylight team for another fantastic event again this year.

"There’s no doubt it is a fantastic advertisement for Morecambe and continues to draw incredible crowds.

"The parade in particular was a tremendous spectacle of light and sound, with the incredible backdrop of a Morecambe sunset. What more could we have asked for?”

The event featured a stunning parade led by Samba Espirito, with the standout Morecambe BID-sponsored Giant Whale exhibit capturing the imagination of attendees of all ages.

The illuminated light trail along the Promenade turned the town into a glowing masterpiece, with visitors exploring works by local, national, and international artists.

Baylight ’25 has once again proven that Morecambe shines brightest, even in the depths of winter.

From the parade’s vibrant energy to the ambient glow of the light art trail, it was an unforgettable celebration of art, community, and Morecambe’s unique charm.