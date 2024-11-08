46 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2012

By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
These pictures show some of the faces who made the pages of the Lancaster Guardian in 2012.

They all featured in our Guardian People column which was a popular section of the paper each week.

We found them in our archives and thought it would be fun to share them again.

See if you spot someone you know… or maybe even yourself.

From left: Tracey Bruce, Charlotte Cummings, Danny Mathews and Tina Bloomfield at Kashish Indian Restaurant.

From left: Tracey Bruce, Charlotte Cummings, Danny Mathews and Tina Bloomfield at Kashish Indian Restaurant.

Gillian Briggs, Hannah Procter, Louise McDuff and Karen Hain at the Law Society annual summer party.

Gillian Briggs, Hannah Procter, Louise McDuff and Karen Hain at the Law Society annual summer party.

At Alisha Jhalley's 16th birthday celebration are, from left: Lucy Huntington, Kayleigh Johnson, Anna Jones, Naomi Onek, Alisha Jhalley, Maxine Meju, Sacha Vietoris, Megan Appleyard, Tess Jackman, Georgina Hines, Olivia Harvey and Millie Hamsey.

At Alisha Jhalley's 16th birthday celebration are, from left: Lucy Huntington, Kayleigh Johnson, Anna Jones, Naomi Onek, Alisha Jhalley, Maxine Meju, Sacha Vietoris, Megan Appleyard, Tess Jackman, Georgina Hines, Olivia Harvey and Millie Hamsey.

Trish Duffy, Richard Palmer, Michelle Palmer and Demileigh Palmer at an apprentice awards evening.

Trish Duffy, Richard Palmer, Michelle Palmer and Demileigh Palmer at an apprentice awards evening.

