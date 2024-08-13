45p fish and chips for first 1000 customers at brand new Lancaster chippie

Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip shop, which is a franchise with 55 branches nationwide, is opening in Citiblock on Penny Street, in the former Apothecary and Lounge bar.

Head fryer Chris Farnell said: “This is not a traditional fish and chip shop. It’s quite posh and we have old pictures of Lancaster city centre on the walls.

"We have 16 seats at the moment so you can eat in and take out but we are hoping to get more seating.

"On Saturday, (August 17) which is our opening day we are charging 45p for fish and chips for the first 1000 customers.

"This is going back to 1972 prices. The First Mother Hubbard's fish & chips restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford was opened on May 3, 1972 by Coronation Street favourites, Stan and

“Hilda Ogden. At that time, fish and chips were served at just 45p per portion.

"We are only selling fish and chips on the opening day, but we will have mushy peas, curry sauce and gravy as well.