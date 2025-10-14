450 gigs and thousands of visitors to city make Love Lancaster Live huge success

Love Lancaster Live was a massive success filling the city centre with hundreds of live music performances and easily drawing the highest weekend footfall of the year to date.

The celebration of music was organised by Lancaster BID to fill the gap left when the team behind the usual Lancaster Music Festival announced they were taking a year off.

From early evening on Thursday October 9 through until late night on Sunday October 12, over 450 live gigs took place across more than 50 city centre locations.

There really was something for every musical taste, from samba bands to rock music, classical to pop, steel pans to DJs, folk to punk and everything in between.

A band performing in one of the venues for Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Ginny Koppenhol Photography.

Thousands of people were drawn into the city, with footfall figures showing a 38.1% increase on the previous week and an impressive 19.2% increase on the previous busiest weekend of the year.

City streets and squares were packed with people enjoying the music whilst pubs were bursting at the seams with some even having to operate a ‘one in, one out’ policy and cafes reported running out of food.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID manager, said: “The Music Festival weekend has always been so important to the hospitality sector in particular that we felt we just had to deliver an event to fill the gap.

"The hard work was rewarded by seeing the smiling crowds and seeing the participating businesses so busy. The event really was a prime example of what Lancaster BID is all about.”

Love Lancaster Live brought thousands of people to the city and was a huge success. Photo: Ginny Koppenhol Photography.

Phil Simpson from Lancaster Brewery added: “It was a fantastic weekend, superbly organised and incredibly well supported. We had people attending events in our venues who had travelled to Lancaster from all over the country. Congratulations to everyone who helped organise this terrific event.”

Tim Tomlinson, Chair of Lancaster Pubwatch said: “This year’s Love Lancaster Live music weekend was a huge success for the hospitality venues across the city centre. On Saturday in particular, the town was absolutely buzzing and as is usual, it was all in very good spirits with almost no issues reported.

"The pubs were packed, the bands were loud and the crowds were dancing. While it was never planned to have the breadth of the full Lancaster Music Festival, it was just as exciting, energetic and eclectic as ever.

"A massive thank you to the customers, musicians and staff who once again made it one of the best weekends of the year.”

One of the singers at Love Lancaster Live. Photo: Ginny Koppenhol Photography.

Lancaster BID could not have delivered the event without the support of the participating businesses who worked so hard booking all their acts to deliver such a packed programme.

Special thanks goes to all the musicians and the incredible bar staff who worked so hard throughout the event to keep the drinks flowing and ensure customers left happy.

The event was also made possible through the support of the sponsors.

Thanks to Lancaster Brewery for supplying the specially brewed Zappa Festival Ale, Lancashire County Council Culture and Sport Fund and everyone who pledged support to the Crowd Fund campaign and to St Nic’s Arcade, White Cross Business Park and EDF for their sponsorship.

Love Lancaster Live may be over for this year, but there is certainly no rest for the Lancaster BID team.

BID is a key delivery partner for Light Up Lancaster which lights up the city centre with superb projections and light installations from November 6-8.

The city centre will then be filled with music again for the launch of the festive season on Sunday November 23 with a full stage show planned to mark the Christmas Lights Switch On.

This will be followed by family friendly festive events each Sunday until December 14.