44 pictures of Morecambe's Winter Gardens over the years including pantomimes, beer festivals and some famous faces

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:55 BST
Morecambe’s Winter Gardens saw the biggest names in entertainment grace its stage during its heyday.

Today the 126-year-old theatre stands on the precipice of a new era with its Preservation Trust, chaired by Vanessa Toulmin, working tirelessly to restore it to its former glory.

A look through our archives revealed a whole host of pictures taken at the theatre. Some are from way back while others feature events hosted at the theatre more recently.

From beer festivals and comedy shows to pantomimes and performances, events at the landmark building have drawn many photographers over the years.

We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures.

The theatre packed for a performance during its heyday.

The theatre packed for a performance during its heyday. Photo: Submit

Tracey Austin's Dance Factory presents Beauty and the Beast at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Tracey Austin's Dance Factory presents Beauty and the Beast at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo: Submit

Inside the old Winter Gardens Ballroom.

Inside the old Winter Gardens Ballroom. Photo: Submit

Escape presents Haunted House at Morecambe Winter Gardens with Morecambe DJ Matt Thiss.

Escape presents Haunted House at Morecambe Winter Gardens with Morecambe DJ Matt Thiss. Photo: Michael George Photography

