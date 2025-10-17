44 pictures of Morecambe's Winter Gardens over the years including pantomimes, beer festivals and some famous faces

Today the 126-year-old theatre stands on the precipice of a new era with its Preservation Trust, chaired by Vanessa Toulmin, working tirelessly to restore it to its former glory.

A look through our archives revealed a whole host of pictures taken at the theatre. Some are from way back while others feature events hosted at the theatre more recently.

From beer festivals and comedy shows to pantomimes and performances, events at the landmark building have drawn many photographers over the years.

We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures.

1 . Winter Gardens memories The theatre packed for a performance during its heyday. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Winter Gardens memories Tracey Austin's Dance Factory presents Beauty and the Beast at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Winter Gardens memories Inside the old Winter Gardens Ballroom. Photo: Submit Photo Sales