43 dogs in Lancashire have been cruelly ear cropped in UK since 2020, said RSPCA

The RSPCA said they were shocked at the number of dogs in England and Wales who had their ears cropped in the illegal practice.

The animal welfare charity is releasing the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign - to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good - and to highlight the barbaric procedure which, in many cases, is carried out illegally in the UK solely for the aim of making the dog look “tough”.

But it doesn’t benefit the dog in any way - and can actually be detrimental to their health.

The RSPCA has highlighted the cruel practice of ear cropping on dogs, of which more than 1,100 canines have had the unnecessary procedure in the UK since 2020. Picture from the RSPCA.

The figures from the RSPCA shows that 1,191 reports of ear cropping have been made to the RSPCA since 2020.

Shockingly, these figures are likely to be an under representation of the actual number of dogs who are having their ears cropped as not all cases are reported to the RSPCA, as some people may not realise that this isn’t a dog’s natural ear shape or that it is an illegal procedure in this country.

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Ear cropping is a painful and unnecessary practice in which a dogs’ ears are removed or surgically altered and sadly many owners who do this do it because they think the look is glamorous or it makes their pet look tough.

“But it can be detrimental, in the short and long term, to their health, behaviour and welfare - they do not benefit from having it done, and the way it is illegally carried out in the UK - by people who are not vet professionals - is highly likely to lead them to suffer.”

Despite it being illegal in the UK, there are social media accounts which promote the practice.

Samantha added: “We don’t want this cruel procedure - which is essentially dogs being mutilated for money - to be normalised. We are concerned that it is a growing fashion trend and it needs to be stopped.”

Ian Muttitt, chief inspector in the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit - which investigates ear cropping - said the team have seen “horrific” DIY ear cropping kits at homes of people who carry out the cruel practice.

He said: “The idea of a person cutting off a dog’s ears with a pair of scissors and no pain relief or anaesthetic is stomach-churning - but that is exactly what they do. And it is even more sickening to

know that they are only doing this because they think it will make the dog look ‘tough’ or they can sell the dog for more money.

“We have seen dogs who have suffered because of the after effects of this cruel procedure. They are at a high risk of infection and discomfort - what’s trendy or fashionable about that? Absolutely nothing.”