43 cute pictures as dog lovers flock to Lancaster’s popular Pups in the Park event

There were plenty of entries for the fun dog show which had 10 categories and dogs could win 1st, 2nd and 3rd rosettes and a prize.

Inside the Ashton Memorial at Williamson Park which was open to the public, there were artisan and market stalls.

The Canine Company did a demonstration of agility on the hill as well as Wonderdog Training who did a trailing demonstration.

The dog show started at the foot of the Ashton Hall steps and first place in each category returned for the Best in Show awards.

There was even a stall selling soaps and creams for humans and their pets.

People who went to the event said: “Brilliant Sunday at Lancaster for Pups in the Park 2024!”

A woman holds two puppies at the Pups in the Park event in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

A dog and its owner at the Pups in the Park event in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

A dog and its two owners take a seat at the Pups in the Park event in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

Dog owners and their dogs on the grassy hill at the Pups in the Park event in Williamson Park, Lancaster.