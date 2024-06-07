42 colourful pictures capture the past at primary schools across Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 16:38 BST
Join us on a trip down memory lane with these pictures of Morecambe school days in years gone by.

We’ve had a hunt through our archives and have come up with these 42 pictures taken at primary schools in Morecambe.

See if you recognise anyone.

You might also like: 50 retro photos bring back memories of Morecambe High School through the years

Pupils at Great Wood School in Morecambe.

1. School days

Pupils at Great Wood School in Morecambe. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Pupils from Lancaster Road School proudly show off 60th anniversary badges at a Schools Music Festival rehearsal at The Ashton Hall, Lancaster.

2. School days

Pupils from Lancaster Road School proudly show off 60th anniversary badges at a Schools Music Festival rehearsal at The Ashton Hall, Lancaster. Photo: Darren Andrews

Photo Sales
Pupils at Lancaster Road School are presented their trophies for the highest entry in the Keep on Ticking Fun Run by events organiser, Steve Perry and health promotions officer for primary schools, Angela Norris.

3. School days

Pupils at Lancaster Road School are presented their trophies for the highest entry in the Keep on Ticking Fun Run by events organiser, Steve Perry and health promotions officer for primary schools, Angela Norris. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY

Photo Sales
A Grosvenor Park School Nativity.

4. School days

A Grosvenor Park School Nativity. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe