41-year-old woman dies after crash near Carnforth
A 41-year-old woman has died following a collision near Carnforth.
Helen Wolfendale, of Holme, was a front seat passenger in a Skoda Roomster, which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A6070 at Burton at around 10.30am on December 17.
She was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital but died on December 23.
The Skoda driver, a 43-year-old man from Holme, was also airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Two children under the age of 10 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police, HeliMed, Fire and Ambulance attended the scene.
Police are appealing for information and have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online here quoting incident number 117 of December 17 2022 or call 101.