News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

41-year-old woman dies after crash near Carnforth

A 41-year-old woman has died following a collision near Carnforth.

By Michelle Blade
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:08am

Helen Wolfendale, of Holme, was a front seat passenger in a Skoda Roomster, which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A6070 at Burton at around 10.30am on December 17.

She was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital but died on December 23.

Hide Ad

The Skoda driver, a 43-year-old man from Holme, was also airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Ambulance attended the scene of the crash at Burton on December 17.
Most Popular

Two children under the age of 10 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police, HeliMed, Fire and Ambulance attended the scene.

Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information and have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online here quoting incident number 117 of December 17 2022 or call 101.