41-year-old man arrested after £100k cannabis farm found in Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Road Crime Team were alerted to a property on Albert Road in the early hours of Thursday (April 4).
Police found 250 cannabis plants over four floors inside the property.
Evidence was also found of the electricity being bypassed, and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Gent Baneta, 41, of Albert Road, was charged with producing cannabis. He was remanded into custody to appear before magistrates today (April 5).
Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email or call 101 quoting log 17 of April 4, 2024.
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the website https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.