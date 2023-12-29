41 adorable dogs and cats at Lancaster animal shelter hoping to find their forever homes in 2024

Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for these adorable dogs and cats.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one or more of them, please visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
Alternatively, you can call 01524 65495 any day of the week between 10am and 3pm, or email [email protected]
1. Teddy
Chihuahua, male, 5 years and 5 months-old. Teddy is a tiny Chihuahua but has a big attitude. He is very unpredictable and can go from lovely lad to snappy chappie in minutes. Teddy could just be overwhelmed in a new scary place with people he doesn't really know so might change in a new home once he is settled. Teddy is not keen on other dogs and would be better in a new home as the only dog and with no young children. If you have the time to help this lad feel safe and can give him the patience he needs please give us a call. Photo: Animal Care
2. Buddy
Shih Tzu , male, six months-old. Buddy is a wonderful young man and so full of energy and happiness. He loves people and can't wait to find a new family to be part of where he will get to go on lots of fun walks. He may be best with children aged 8+ who can understand dog language a little, as he is at the age where he is learning with his mouth and can nip a little. Photo: Animal Care
3. Chompie
Patterdale cross, male, 9 years 11 months-old. Sadly, Chompie has been with Animal Care for quite a few years now. He is a complicated man who needs an experienced owner with a routine. He is very particular about having some kind of order with his day and can get quite distressed if his routine changes. His absolute favourite thing is sitting in the grass in the sunshine and watching the world go by with a tennis ball in his mouth. Once he is comfortable with you he is the biggest soft lump, he loves to sit on your lap or nuzzle into your side for big cuddles. Photo: Animal Care
4. Nymph & Ezio
Nymph: Domestic Short Hair, female, 6 years 11 months-old. Ezio: Domestic Short Hair, male, 6 years 7 months-old. Nymph and Ezio are looking for a new home together. They are a very bonded pair and have always been together so would love to find a new home as a pair. Both cats are very sweet and enjoy attention. Both cats are house cats so will need to be kept indoors. They have not been round other animals or young children so children over 12 years would be best. Photo: Animal Care