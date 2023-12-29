41 adorable dogs and cats at Lancaster animal shelter hoping to find their forever homes in 2024

1 . Teddy

Chihuahua, male, 5 years and 5 months-old. Teddy is a tiny Chihuahua but has a big attitude. He is very unpredictable and can go from lovely lad to snappy chappie in minutes. Teddy could just be overwhelmed in a new scary place with people he doesn't really know so might change in a new home once he is settled. Teddy is not keen on other dogs and would be better in a new home as the only dog and with no young children. If you have the time to help this lad feel safe and can give him the patience he needs please give us a call. Photo: Animal Care