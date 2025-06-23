Visitors to the event which celebrated serving personnel, reservists, service families, veterans, cadets and blue light services enjoyed a packed schedule of activities on Morecambe Promenade, including a display by the RAF Falcons during the morning.

The Red Arrows were also a highlight, flying over in the morning on their way to Northern Ireland and then flying back mid-afternoon to the delight of the crowds.

There was a suspended Spitfire model sponsored by Morecambe BID.

Samba Espirito band played outside The Platform and there was a motorbike parade and an Armed Forces, veterans and blue light parade along the promenade.

Accrington Pipe Band performed as well as The Bay Singers.

Samba Espirito also paraded down the promenade.

There were also replica military models, a motorbike village, food, activities and lots of stalls along the promenade.

The day was enjoyed by thousands of visitors.

