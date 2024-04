Your response was overwhelming proving that we are indeed a nation of pet lovers. From dogs, cats, rabbits and donkeys to the more unusual emus, cockerels and even an alpaca, we loved looking at all your wonderful animals.

Here we feature 40 of the photos you kindly shared with us. Sadly, there were too many pictures to include them all so this is just a random selection – no favouritism involved! – but look out for a second picture gallery of more of your furry friends later today.