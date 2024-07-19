39 pictures taken at Lancaster's Dallas Road School date from 1950s to 2010s

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
These photos were all taken at Dallas Road Community Primary School in Lancaster.

They date from the 1950s right up to the much more recent 2010s.

Pupils at Dallas Road School in 1963.

1. Dallas Road School memories

Pupils at Dallas Road School in 1963. Photo: Submit

Dallas Road School Kwik Cricket team all set to represent the area at Old Trafford.

2. Dallas Road School memories

Dallas Road School Kwik Cricket team all set to represent the area at Old Trafford. Photo: Nigel Slater

A very smart class looking their best for this photo at Dallas Road School in 1955.

3. Dallas Road School memories

A very smart class looking their best for this photo at Dallas Road School in 1955. Photo: Submitted

Dallas Road School 1957-58.

4. Dallas Road School memories

Dallas Road School 1957-58. Photo: Submit

