39 pictures taken at Lancaster's Dallas Road School date from 1950s to 2010s

They date from the 1950s right up to the much more recent 2010s.
You might also be interested in: School memories: 46 pictures of Central Lancaster High from the 1990s through to the 2010s
1 / 10
They date from the 1950s right up to the much more recent 2010s.
You might also be interested in: School memories: 46 pictures of Central Lancaster High from the 1990s through to the 2010s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.