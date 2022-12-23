38 pictures take us back to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe - and it was the year of a royal visit too
These everyday scenes take us back to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 1:21pm
A look through our archives shows it was a busy year with the late Queen’s visit to Morecambe in July to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue one of the highlights.
We’ve included a few crowd shots taken during her visit as well as lots of other photo memories from the same year.
Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 1999.
