38 pictures take us back to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe - and it was the year of a royal visit too

These everyday scenes take us back to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A look through our archives shows it was a busy year with the late Queen’s visit to Morecambe in July to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue one of the highlights.

We’ve included a few crowd shots taken during her visit as well as lots of other photo memories from the same year.

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 1999.

1. Morecambe in 1999 Enjoying the Queen's visit to Morecambe in July. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Morecambe in 1999 Lighting up the grand parade at Morecambe Carnival are from left, Leanne Monks, Princess; Charlotte Halbard, Rosebud and Ashleigh Hirst, Rose Queen. Photo: Mark Harrison Photo Sales

3. Morecambe in 1999 The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham High and Morecambe High Schools who performed a dance involving Eric's theme song, Bring Me Sunshine, for the Queen during her visit in July. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Morecambe in 1999 The crowd waiting for the Queen who visited Morecambe on July 23 to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue. Photo: National World Photo Sales