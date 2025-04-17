38 pictures look back to Easters of the past in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
To celebrate Easter weekend, the Lancaster Guardian is taking you on a trip down memory lane to Easters past.

From Easter bonnets and bunnies through to Easter youth football tournaments and charity events, this time of year in the Lancaster and Morecambe district was always a busy time for our photographers.

We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures of Easters in years gone by and that they bring back many happy memories.

Pupils from Archbishop Hutton's Primary School, Warton, in their Easter bonnets gathered around their Easter gardens.

Pupils from Archbishop Hutton's Primary School, Warton, in their Easter bonnets gathered around their Easter gardens. Photo: Nigel Slater

The Easter bunny gets ready for an Easter Extravaganza in Happy Mount Park, with the help of youngsters, Katie Taylor and Drew Crocott.

The Easter bunny gets ready for an Easter Extravaganza in Happy Mount Park, with the help of youngsters, Katie Taylor and Drew Crocott. Photo: Garth Hamer

Pupils of St Luke's School in Lancaster enjoy ice creams on the Easter field at the Giant Axe, during the 1950s.

Pupils of St Luke's School in Lancaster enjoy ice creams on the Easter field at the Giant Axe, during the 1950s. Photo: Submit

Bare Necessities Pre School Playgroup held an Easter parade for which all the children made their own hats and sang Easter songs for their families.

Bare Necessities Pre School Playgroup held an Easter parade for which all the children made their own hats and sang Easter songs for their families. Photo: Submit

