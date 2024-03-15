38 pictures look back to Easters of the past in Lancaster and Morecambe

From Easter bonnets and bunnies through to Easter youth football tournaments and charity events, this time of year in the Lancaster and Morecambe district was always a busy time for our photographers.
We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures of Easters in years gone by and that they bring back many happy memories.
1. Easters past
The children at SS Mary and Michael Primary School in Garstang took great delight in showing off their Easter hats before the holiday. All the children taking part created decorated hats to help raise money for Catholic Caring Services, a charity that supports under privileged children in the Lancaster area. Humming Birds Educational Nursery joined in the fun as the children paraded for all to see. Photo: Submit
2. Easters past
The Easter bunny gets ready for an Easter Extravaganza in Happy Mount Park, with the help of youngsters, Katie Taylor and Drew Crocott. Photo: Garth Hamer
3. Easters past
Pupils of St Luke's School in Lancaster enjoy ice creams on the Easter field at the Giant Axe, during the 1950s. Photo: Submit
4. Easters past
Bare Necessities Pre School Playgroup held an Easter parade for which all the children made their own hats and sang Easter songs for their families. Photo: Submit