38 pictures from scorching Morecambe Music Festival which was busiest yet

Thousands packed pubs and venues and were entertained by a wide range of musicians and singers across 35 venues in Morecambe town centre and beyond.

It was the hottest Morecambe Music Festival on record with temperatures hitting 30 degrees centigrade.

One of the highlights on Friday was a headline performance by Toploader, famed for their 90s hit 'Dancing in the Moonlight'. who held a free gig at The Platform.

Music continued throughout Saturday and Sunday, with venues including several Promenade cafes, the Stone Jetty, the Midland, the Winter Gardens, the Golden Ball at Snatchems, the Trimpell club, the Alhambra, West End bars including The Exchange and the Boardwalk, More Music, and many of the town centre's pubs.

Founder of Morecambe Music Festival, Stuart Michaels said: “The festival this year has been the busiest yet with several venues reporting their best takings ever in a day.

"It was also the best line-up of acts we have had.

"My only goal when I started this shindig was to create something special for my home town and to make people happy!

“I sit here now in this moment, typing this status on the sofa with a beer in my hand, eight festivals down the line, knowing confidently that the team and I have achieved that.

"I couldn’t be any prouder of this event and the unbelievable group of people I have the pleasure of working with each year in putting it all together!